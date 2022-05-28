Previous
flight of the albatross by yorkshirekiwi
flight of the albatross

This Albatross is a white capped species. It averages 90 to 99 cm (35–39 in) in length, with a wingspan of 220 to 256 cm (87–101 in). It weighs 3.4 to 4.4 kg (7.5–9.7 lb). It's also spectacular when it's chasing the boat you're in
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous detail
May 28th, 2022  
Dianne
I think you should be scared! A terrific image. Fav
May 28th, 2022  
Dianne
I can almost see what it had for breakfast!
May 28th, 2022  
