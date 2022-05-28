Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2340
flight of the albatross
This Albatross is a white capped species. It averages 90 to 99 cm (35–39 in) in length, with a wingspan of 220 to 256 cm (87–101 in). It weighs 3.4 to 4.4 kg (7.5–9.7 lb). It's also spectacular when it's chasing the boat you're in
28th May 2022
28th May 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3533
photos
199
followers
160
following
641% complete
View this month »
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
Latest from all albums
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
424
2339
2340
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th May 2022 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
albatross
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous detail
May 28th, 2022
Dianne
I think you should be scared! A terrific image. Fav
May 28th, 2022
Dianne
I can almost see what it had for breakfast!
May 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close