Painterly Pheasant

Spent the weekend with fellow camera clubbies. We drove out to the lighthouse, and saw quite a few pheasants, so after we parked up, I legged it down the road with my big lens. They were in a rather boring green grass paddock, so I swapped the background for a Jai Johnson painterly one. In hindsight I should have flipped the pheasant so he was facing in the frame not out, but I'd already spent enough time masking.