Dark Side of the Moon by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2629

Dark Side of the Moon

Got home late last night and realized I hadn't got a photograph, so you get the moon again. Not even a whole one. I do love how this camera takes good moon shots without having to use a tripod.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Diana ace
Fabulous moon shot and crater details.
March 14th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful.
March 14th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Extraordinary! 🌜
March 14th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful capture - especially without a tripod.
March 14th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Camera must have good settings for a hand held! Top moon shot!
March 14th, 2023  
