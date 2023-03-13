Sign up
Photo 2629
Dark Side of the Moon
Got home late last night and realized I hadn't got a photograph, so you get the moon again. Not even a whole one. I do love how this camera takes good moon shots without having to use a tripod.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
5
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
13th March 2023 11:16pm
Tags
moon
Diana
ace
Fabulous moon shot and crater details.
March 14th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful.
March 14th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Extraordinary! 🌜
March 14th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful capture - especially without a tripod.
March 14th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Camera must have good settings for a hand held! Top moon shot!
March 14th, 2023
