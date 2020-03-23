Sign up
Photo 675
Red Anthurium
Love the red blooms against the brick wall.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th March 2020 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
anthurium
,
rainbow2020
