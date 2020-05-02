Previous
Hiding by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 686

Hiding

Poor old Sapphie is feeling so out of sorts, she's taken to hiding in trees, hoping she doesn't get spotted by Percy.
2nd May 2020

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Maggiemae ace
Supreme cat! Is she worried about being ambushed?
May 2nd, 2020  
