Photo 686
Hiding
Poor old Sapphie is feeling so out of sorts, she's taken to hiding in trees, hoping she doesn't get spotted by Percy.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2642
photos
180
followers
200
following
187% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th April 2020 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Supreme cat! Is she worried about being ambushed?
May 2nd, 2020
