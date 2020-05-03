Sign up
Photo 687
Jumping Spider
Sorry for all you arachnophobes out there, but I'm now officially addicted to taking photos of jumping spiders. They kindly hang out on the bricks of our house
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
spider
,
brick
Dianne
He is very cute and you have focussed so nicely on his eyes.
May 3rd, 2020
