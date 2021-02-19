Sign up
Hiding in the Grass
Sorry, still posting stags, and still sorting through the shots I took. There's a whole heap of deer velvet streaming off this one's antlers. I hadn't appreciated how dangerous these guys can be. Glad I have a fairly long lens
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th February 2021 8:38am
Exif
View Info
deer
grasses
stag
deer-velvet
bkb in the city
Great capture of a majestic animal
February 19th, 2021
*lynn
ace
magnificent!
February 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this great beast.
February 19th, 2021
