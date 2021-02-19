Previous
Hiding in the Grass by yorkshirekiwi
Hiding in the Grass

Sorry, still posting stags, and still sorting through the shots I took. There's a whole heap of deer velvet streaming off this one's antlers. I hadn't appreciated how dangerous these guys can be. Glad I have a fairly long lens
19th February 2021

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
bkb in the city
Great capture of a majestic animal
February 19th, 2021  
*lynn ace
magnificent!
February 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this great beast.
February 19th, 2021  
