Haystacks by yorkshirekiwi
Haystacks

Just a bunch of haystacks at the side of the road.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
julia ace
Nice rural scene .. the green of our pastures is disappearing ..
January 7th, 2020  
CoroJo ace
Isn't the wind tiring and drying!!
January 7th, 2020  
Carole G ace
@zeezee It is jo, I'm so over it now.
January 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this rural scene.
January 7th, 2020  
