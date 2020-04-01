Sign up
Percy 1
Well, I hadn't thought to do this challenge. Thought it was a bit difficult, but as I'm stuck at home for at least the next 3 weeks, with this cute little fella, I've decided to give it ago. Percy is my subject
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2
1
Themes
NIKON D7500
1st April 2020 2:53pm
percy
30-shots2020
