343 / 365
Having a Cuddle
Percy, Day 2. Having a cuddle with his dad
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2581
photos
181
followers
198
following
93% complete
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
1551
1552
683
342
1553
684
1554
343
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd April 2020 8:01am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
percy
,
30-shots2020
Mallory
ace
Oh I love this.
April 2nd, 2020
