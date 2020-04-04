Sign up
345 / 365
Percy's Bedroom
Occasionally he slows down enough to take a little nap
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th April 2020 12:25pm
Tags
photos
,
burmese
,
percy
,
30-shots2020
Diana
ace
What a gorgeous little poser, fabulous shot!
April 4th, 2020
