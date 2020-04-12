Previous
I'm Up Here by yorkshirekiwi
353 / 365

I'm Up Here

Percy, being Percy. Today he came very close to receiving a nasty head injury. He stalked one of the alpacas, who when sensed something was right behind him, lashed out with his hoof. Fortunately he missed, and not kitten was hurt in the making .
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details

