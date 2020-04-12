Sign up
I'm Up Here
Percy, being Percy. Today he came very close to receiving a nasty head injury. He stalked one of the alpacas, who when sensed something was right behind him, lashed out with his hoof. Fortunately he missed, and not kitten was hurt in the making .
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2602
photos
183
followers
199
following
Views
2
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th April 2020 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
percy
,
30-shots2020
