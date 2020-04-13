Previous
Recharging by yorkshirekiwi
Recharging

After dashing about like a mad thing, Percy is taking time out to recharge. Handy that power switch he has
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Diana ace
Wonderful tones
April 13th, 2020  
