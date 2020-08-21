Previous
Camellia Petals by yorkshirekiwi
Camellia Petals

I happened to look upwards when I was in one of the hot houses, sheltering from the rain. Noticed all these camellia petals on the glass roof. Thought it would be a good shot for the eye of the beholder challenge
21st August 2020

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
