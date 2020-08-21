Sign up
Photo 384
Camellia Petals
I happened to look upwards when I was in one of the hot houses, sheltering from the rain. Noticed all these camellia petals on the glass roof. Thought it would be a good shot for the eye of the beholder challenge
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st August 2020 1:01pm
Tags
glass
,
rain
,
petals
,
eotb-123
