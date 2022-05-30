Sign up
Photo 425
Half Moon Bay ICM
Further round the bay I tried a little ICM. This is two layers, one ICM and one normal. I masked the little island through from the bottom layer
30th May 2022
30th May 22
2
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th May 2022 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-longexposure
,
icm
,
ac-gray
Dianne
A lovely minimalistic image. Fav
May 30th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
May 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
