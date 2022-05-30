Previous
Half Moon Bay ICM by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 425

Half Moon Bay ICM

Further round the bay I tried a little ICM. This is two layers, one ICM and one normal. I masked the little island through from the bottom layer
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Dianne
A lovely minimalistic image. Fav
May 30th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 30th, 2022  
