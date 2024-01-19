Previous
Chimney Pot by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 439

Chimney Pot

For the minimal architecture round. Love the textures of the old bricks and the rusty roof. An added bonus of the greenery growing out of the chimney
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bec ace
Nice. Love the textures too. Period houses are such interesting subjects.
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise