Photo 439
Chimney Pot
For the minimal architecture round. Love the textures of the old bricks and the rusty roof. An added bonus of the greenery growing out of the chimney
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
12
1
1
Themes
NIKON Z 7_2
19th January 2024 11:55am
bricks
roof
chimney
rusty
minimal-45
Bec
ace
Nice. Love the textures too. Period houses are such interesting subjects.
January 21st, 2024
