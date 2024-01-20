Previous
I need Coffee by yorkshirekiwi
I need Coffee

Little bit of street photography. I was waiting for my coffee and cake to arrive.
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Cathy 💫
I love this.. says it all in the picture.. Great title and love the B&W theme .
January 25th, 2024  
Babs
Love it. The food menu seems to cover all tastes too from the healthy to the downright delicious.
January 25th, 2024  
Milanie
A very sharp street shot
January 25th, 2024  
