Photo 443
Rain Clouds
It rained heavily in the night, and looked liked it was still raining over the hills when I looked out of my window this morning. We've had periods of sun followed by very heavy showers all day, it's also been very windy
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4173
photos
180
followers
148
following
121% complete
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
3rd February 2024 8:33am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
clouds
,
rain
,
for2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Wow.
February 3rd, 2024
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
February 3rd, 2024
