Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 447
War Memorial Town Hall
A phone shot. I was just heading in for my camera club meeting, when I realised I hadn't done a b&w architecture shot. Luckily the building we have our meeting in is quite imposing, so once I'd parked I shot round the front with my phone.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4180
photos
181
followers
148
following
122% complete
View this month »
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
447
Latest from all albums
2956
444
2957
445
446
2958
447
2959
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th February 2024 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
townhall
,
for2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Very imposing! Is this the same camera club
@julzmaioro
goes to?
February 6th, 2024
Carole G
ace
@happypat
No, I'm a member of two, Julia and I both go to Waiuku, but this one is Pukekohe
February 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close