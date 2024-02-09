Sign up
Previous
Photo 450
ASB building
Another archival shot. I take photos of this building quite regularly. It has a fascinating finish. Hope to get out and about more soon. My op went well, I have stitches in my back, which makes carrying a camera a bit awkward
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th January 2024 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
This building fascinates me as well.. good to see it in b&w..
February 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
I never knew about your op, hope all went well and you will soon be back to normal 🤞🏼
February 9th, 2024
