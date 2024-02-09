Previous
ASB building by yorkshirekiwi
ASB building

Another archival shot. I take photos of this building quite regularly. It has a fascinating finish. Hope to get out and about more soon. My op went well, I have stitches in my back, which makes carrying a camera a bit awkward
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
julia ace
This building fascinates me as well.. good to see it in b&w..
February 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
I never knew about your op, hope all went well and you will soon be back to normal 🤞🏼
February 9th, 2024  
