Previous
Photo 449
Architectural Reflections
A shot from last week when I was in the city. I knew there was a chance this week, that I wouldn't get an architecture shot one day. Today was the day, as I had minor surgery
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4184
photos
182
followers
149
following
123% complete
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
Latest from all albums
446
2958
447
2959
448
2960
2961
449
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th January 2024 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
for2024
Gail Lambert
Love this a wishing you a speedy recovery
February 8th, 2024
