Architectural Reflections by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 449

Architectural Reflections

A shot from last week when I was in the city. I knew there was a chance this week, that I wouldn't get an architecture shot one day. Today was the day, as I had minor surgery
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Photo Details

Gail Lambert
Love this a wishing you a speedy recovery
February 8th, 2024  
