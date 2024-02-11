Sign up
Previous
Photo 452
Plum Meadows Shed
The shed at a local orchard that grows soft fruit. I buy my plums, apricots and melons here.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Tags
rust
,
shed
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful Bw
February 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Delightful place and photo
February 10th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Rustically elegant! Excellent black and white- just love all the lines and textures on the "shed".
February 10th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Very rustic and quaint.
February 10th, 2024
