Plum Meadows Shed by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 452

Plum Meadows Shed

The shed at a local orchard that grows soft fruit. I buy my plums, apricots and melons here.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Joan Robillard
Wonderful Bw
February 10th, 2024  
Corinne C
Delightful place and photo
February 10th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
Rustically elegant! Excellent black and white- just love all the lines and textures on the "shed".
February 10th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett
Very rustic and quaint.
February 10th, 2024  
