Previous
Photo 461
Pesky Miynah
I love birds, but for some reason these mynah birds get right up my nose! They have made a home in our roof
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4208
photos
183
followers
149
following
126% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th February 2024 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
mynah
,
for2024
