Black tomatoes by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 460

Black tomatoes

This year I grew black tomatoes. I'm not sure about them. They are very striking to look at on the vine, but have taken ages to ripen. They go green at the top. I find the skins quite tough, but they are nice sweet inside
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
126% complete

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
They actually look like beads here with this lighting. I think with veggies and fruit, the more depth in colour, the more nutrition!
February 19th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful negative space and lovely looking black tomatoes. Never seen any of those before.
February 19th, 2024  
