Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1342
Festive Duck
I wore the lights in the background as a necklace at work today, I also had large glittery baubles on my shoes and bauble and shiny bow in my hair.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2099
photos
160
followers
100
following
367% complete
View this month »
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Latest from all albums
705
1338
1339
706
1340
1341
1342
707
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
23rd December 2019 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
Sylvia du Toit
Cool
December 23rd, 2019
Anne
ace
You festive thang you.......
December 23rd, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close