Photo 1343
Nature's Bauble
Merry Christmas; season's greetings; best wishes and good health to you all.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2100
photos
160
followers
100
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
365
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
24th December 2019 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fuschia
Anne
ace
Beautiful flower fairy! Merry Christmas to you and yours!
December 24th, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Beautiful card! Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones too.
December 24th, 2019
