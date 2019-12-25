Sign up
Photo 1344
Cheers!!!
Early start, laundry done, visit to ma-in-law, Prosecco at friends(to recover), chats with girls (who are a long way away, dinner cooked and consumed, one of us dozing and me 365ing!!
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Tags
see that empty glass?? i'm about to refill it
,
hope your christmas was good xxxx
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Just about sums up my day Jackie, cheers and Merry Christmas to you and yours 🎄
December 25th, 2019
