Now Need to Make a Crumble by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1418

Now Need to Make a Crumble

First harvest from the garden, all this rain seems to have done the rhubarb no harm at all, and as usual wholesale neglect helps it along.

No theme next week, total pot-luck
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

JackieR

ace
Taffy ace
You've created such dreamy rhubarb -- well done!
March 8th, 2020  
