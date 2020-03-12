Previous
Green Haiku by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1422

Green Haiku

Green colour of health,
Unless you're feeling sicky,
Tissues catch green snot!!
12th March 2020

JackieR

Susan Wakely
Great dandelion seed head. Very poetic, you have missed your calling. 🤣
March 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Methinks this is a tad graphic for me at breakfast ;) Nice fluffy seedhead
March 12th, 2020  
