Photo 1421
Yellow Haiku
I wandered lonely,
As a daffadowndilly,
Eat your heart out Keats!
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2212
photos
161
followers
95
following
389% complete
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
735
1417
1418
736
1419
737
1420
1421
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
10th March 2020 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2020
