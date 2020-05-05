Sign up
Nothing So Sad as Closed Playground...................
...................... but children were running around in the trees outside of it!!
My turn today to upload to the DarkRoom's theme of
sport
a theme chosen before lockdowns were imagined!
5th May 2020
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Jennie B.
ace
It sure is sad, but a good half/half!
May 5th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
So true and such a strong composition
May 5th, 2020
