So Embarrassed to be English Today

This was so rammed into the hedge I couldn't dislodge it before I went to work. When I left at the end of the day it wasn't in there.



Boris is wagging his finger, like an ineffectual parent, threatening to punish all, because English idiots have invaded beaches and parks and celebrated a football team coming first at something.



We've made international news with our stupidity, selfish littering of rubbish and selfishness. I'm so ............!



