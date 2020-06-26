Previous
So Embarrassed to be English Today by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1528

So Embarrassed to be English Today

This was so rammed into the hedge I couldn't dislodge it before I went to work. When I left at the end of the day it wasn't in there.

Boris is wagging his finger, like an ineffectual parent, threatening to punish all, because English idiots have invaded beaches and parks and celebrated a football team coming first at something.

We've made international news with our stupidity, selfish littering of rubbish and selfishness. I'm so ............!

26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five.
418% complete

Anne ace
I agree Jackie, what is wrong with people these days? It’s very sad. This shot tells many stories.........
June 26th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I can’t believe the stupidity I am seeing. Did we go through all this trauma for nothing? I hope not. And this sight........ almost speechless.
June 26th, 2020  
