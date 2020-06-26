Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1528
So Embarrassed to be English Today
This was so rammed into the hedge I couldn't dislodge it before I went to work. When I left at the end of the day it wasn't in there.
Boris is wagging his finger, like an ineffectual parent, threatening to punish all, because English idiots have invaded beaches and parks and celebrated a football team coming first at something.
We've made international news with our stupidity, selfish littering of rubbish and selfishness. I'm so ............!
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
2
0
30dayswild2020
sorry to be all political but there's also a thread for abandoned trolleys!
Anne
ace
I agree Jackie, what is wrong with people these days? It's very sad. This shot tells many stories.........
June 26th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
I can't believe the stupidity I am seeing. Did we go through all this trauma for nothing? I hope not. And this sight........ almost speechless.
June 26th, 2020
