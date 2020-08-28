Two Piggies Makin' Bacon- Lose ALL Your Points!

You throw the pigs and you are awarded points on positions they land- first to 100 wins. Pigs are passed along to next opponent when you decide to stop, or your pigs land on opposite sides and you lose your points that go. If the pigs land touching each other you lose ALL your accumulated points from all your goes. Sound as complicated a cricket?? It isn't- honest.



This Pass The Pigs set is about 35 years old and the plan was we'd play when I was in labour with number 1 child- naiive or what!!!



Thank you Katy for inspiration for today's photo! My piggies would love to join in with your game!

