Previous
Next
Two Piggies Makin' Bacon- Lose ALL Your Points! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1578

Two Piggies Makin' Bacon- Lose ALL Your Points!

You throw the pigs and you are awarded points on positions they land- first to 100 wins. Pigs are passed along to next opponent when you decide to stop, or your pigs land on opposite sides and you lose your points that go. If the pigs land touching each other you lose ALL your accumulated points from all your goes. Sound as complicated a cricket?? It isn't- honest.

This Pass The Pigs set is about 35 years old and the plan was we'd play when I was in labour with number 1 child- naiive or what!!!

Thank you Katy for inspiration for today's photo! My piggies would love to join in with your game!
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise