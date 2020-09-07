Previous
Next
Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1588

Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon

Queen or The Kinks, your choice.

My friend made this beautiful, swirly Kaffe Fasset quilt.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
It is beautiful!
September 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise