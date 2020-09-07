Sign up
Photo 1588
Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon
Queen or The Kinks, your choice.
My friend made this beautiful, swirly Kaffe Fasset quilt.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2469
photos
181
followers
109
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
6th September 2020 5:29pm
Tags
songtitle-66
,
septssubjects
marlboromaam
ace
It is beautiful!
September 7th, 2020
