Previous
Next
Secretary Bird by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1596

Secretary Bird

Another glorious day at the Hawk Conservancy in Weyhill, sun shone all day, it was almost (but not quite) too hot.

The secretary bird is unique in birds of prey.It is only found in the wild in Africa, it's the tallest of raptors, hunts snakes and is the only one of its genus.

15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
How exciting to see it in action.
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise