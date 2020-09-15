Sign up
Secretary Bird
Another glorious day at the Hawk Conservancy in Weyhill, sun shone all day, it was almost (but not quite) too hot.
The secretary bird is unique in birds of prey.It is only found in the wild in Africa, it's the tallest of raptors, hunts snakes and is the only one of its genus.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2
2
1
1
2
2
365
DMC-SZ7
Taken
15th September 2020 10:49am
septssubjects
Kathy
ace
How exciting to see it in action.
September 15th, 2020
