Him by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1753

Him

I couldn't maintain my 365 Project addiction without Him.

He has supported me with the loan of his camera and lenses, he gives advice and tips, finds subjects for me to photograph and he patiently tolerates me stoppng on a walk to take a zillion photos of a flower or rusty gate hinge.

He hasn't complained when I've arranged to meet up with the potential axe-murderers I'e met on-line here at 365, and has even enjoyed the company of some of you.

He dislikes social-media with a passion and prefers his identity to go unknown, and I think I've managed to make him look like an axe-murderer here, so he fits in!!

Oh one more thing- he stalks you! He logs onto 365, comments to me on your photos, even suggests what to type in your comment threads (I never do, he can get his own account for that!).

Thank you partner, husband, friend and fellow kingfisher hunter!!

19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

JackieR

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! You have a nice husband, Jackie! Keep him always. =)
February 18th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
He has a very wise but quizzical look about him.
February 18th, 2021  
Kathy ace
A love letter to the one! Great light on Him's face. And you can tell him so.
February 18th, 2021  
summerfield ace
well, he looks good here, so he couldn't complain. aces!
February 18th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
He’s definitely a keeper, even if he is a stalker 🤣🤣 Nice portrait.
February 18th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
What a brilliant piece of writing! My husband very patiently puts up with the same, although he doesn't often get involved with commenting. Thank you for making my Him laugh!
February 18th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful portrait
February 18th, 2021  
