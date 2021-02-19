Him

I couldn't maintain my 365 Project addiction without Him.



He has supported me with the loan of his camera and lenses, he gives advice and tips, finds subjects for me to photograph and he patiently tolerates me stoppng on a walk to take a zillion photos of a flower or rusty gate hinge.



He hasn't complained when I've arranged to meet up with the potential axe-murderers I'e met on-line here at 365, and has even enjoyed the company of some of you.



He dislikes social-media with a passion and prefers his identity to go unknown, and I think I've managed to make him look like an axe-murderer here, so he fits in!!



Oh one more thing- he stalks you! He logs onto 365, comments to me on your photos, even suggests what to type in your comment threads (I never do, he can get his own account for that!).



Thank you partner, husband, friend and fellow kingfisher hunter!!



