Previous
Next
Chin by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1886

Chin

Well, I wasn't going to photograph my treble one, was I?!
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
516% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
No way was I going to take a shot of my chin either 😂
July 2nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Chin was the brief - of course this might be the unusual name for this puss!
July 2nd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely little chin Olive has.
July 2nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise