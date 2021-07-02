Sign up
Photo 1886
Chin
Well, I wasn't going to photograph my treble one, was I?!
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
2nd July 2021 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
jul21words
Kathy A
ace
No way was I going to take a shot of my chin either 😂
July 2nd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Chin was the brief - of course this might be the unusual name for this puss!
July 2nd, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely little chin Olive has.
July 2nd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
July 2nd, 2021
