Dusty Study by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1885

Dusty Study

How did cat hairs get onto the shelf where I display some of my nicer fossicking finds in my study/studio??
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

JackieR

ace
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Cool shot.
July 1st, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
They are always waiting for you to leave the house and then who knows what they get up to.
July 1st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
hmm.....are the cats partying when the boss left the premises?
July 1st, 2021  
