Cherry Tree Guardian? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1884

Cherry Tree Guardian?

The Lodger-Cat often sits in next door's tree, and she's guarding the fruit from marauding blackbirds and pigeons!

April last year https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2020-04-18

August 2018

https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/365/2018-08-20

May 2018 https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2018-05-19
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Jacqueline ace
She spied you spying her ;)
June 30th, 2021  
