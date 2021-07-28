Sign up
Photo 1912
Rectory Close Cottages
A place of angels from an unusual angle.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
28th July 2021 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jul21words
Jacqueline
ace
Love it!
July 28th, 2021
