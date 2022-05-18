Previous
Nautical Pot of Gold by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2206

Nautical Pot of Gold

We all gazed in awe and wonder, as if we'd never seen a rainbow before. This one was high and long, a perfect neon arc over the harbour.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Anne ace
What a great catch Jackie, super composition and loving the contrasts
May 18th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Not only that, but also a wonderful reflection of it in the water. Superb. Thank you for sharing this!
May 18th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow, how good is that!
May 18th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow this has to be the best half and half I have seen so far. fav.
May 18th, 2022  
narayani
How gorgeous!
May 18th, 2022  
