Previous
Next
Homeward Bound by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2207

Homeward Bound

Delwyn challenged me to make a photo showing water movement, any water movement at all would be fine.

This is the National Trust ferry that returned us to the mainland this morning.

ND filter, smallest aperture and 1 second shutter speed.

19th May 2022 19th May 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
604% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@dkbarnett here you go Delwyn a bit of milky water
May 19th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Ahhh, so soon! I think you had a super time
May 19th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Ah, all good things come to an end that is hoping that it was good.
May 19th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Whoa! This is excellent. i just love it.
May 19th, 2022  
katy ace
Excellent movement and half-and-half
May 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise