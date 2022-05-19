Sign up
Photo 2207
Homeward Bound
Delwyn challenged me to make a photo showing water movement, any water movement at all would be fine.
This is the National Trust ferry that returned us to the mainland this morning.
ND filter, smallest aperture and 1 second shutter speed.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
11
Comments
5
365
PENTAX K-70
19th May 2022 8:08am
getpushedjackier
,
mayhalf22
,
get-pushed-511
JackieR
ace
@dkbarnett
here you go Delwyn a bit of milky water
May 19th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Ahhh, so soon! I think you had a super time
May 19th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Ah, all good things come to an end that is hoping that it was good.
May 19th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! This is excellent. i just love it.
May 19th, 2022
katy
ace
Excellent movement and half-and-half
May 19th, 2022
