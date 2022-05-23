I planned to support No-mow-May this year keeping the front garden un-cut. However, next door and across the road are up for sale, and I didn't think it right for prospective buyers to see their neighbour's front lawn looking very unkempt (well tattier than it usually is!)
I have left a quarter circle arc unmown near the front door and today lay on my tummy to watch the bugs meandering around and over the daisy forest that has emerged (along with a few other wild flowers/weeds) since the start of the month.
Wild flower gardens are lovely, but I know of some who see them as weed patches are not be too happy to have seedlings of wild flowers/weeds emerging through their driveways and manicured flower beds. Aren't nature and neighbourhoods fun to see together!!