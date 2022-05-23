Previous
Weeds by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2211

Weeds

I planned to support No-mow-May this year keeping the front garden un-cut. However, next door and across the road are up for sale, and I didn't think it right for prospective buyers to see their neighbour's front lawn looking very unkempt (well tattier than it usually is!)

I have left a quarter circle arc unmown near the front door and today lay on my tummy to watch the bugs meandering around and over the daisy forest that has emerged (along with a few other wild flowers/weeds) since the start of the month.

Wild flower gardens are lovely, but I know of some who see them as weed patches are not be too happy to have seedlings of wild flowers/weeds emerging through their driveways and manicured flower beds. Aren't nature and neighbourhoods fun to see together!!

23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
Photo Details

Anne ace
Very thoughtful Jackie, but could you just have put a little sign up?!! Loving the daisies, a very underrated flower I think!
May 23rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
How considerate of you, lovely capture
May 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This is so pretty. Are you on commission for the house sales?
May 23rd, 2022  
