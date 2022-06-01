Previous
Storm Damage by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2220

Storm Damage

The light last night was stunning, really highlighted the swans ( we counted forty!) and this wrecked motorboat.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Renee Salamon ace
Amazing colours and tones
June 1st, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Stunning sky, clouds & reflections.
June 1st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely pastel colours in the sky and reflections!
June 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours in the clouds.
June 1st, 2022  
