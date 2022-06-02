Sign up
Photo 2221
Breakfast Outdoors
I so enjoy breakfast outdoors, leaving the mess indoors is a guilty pleasure whilst I eat in the sunshine.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
2nd June 2022 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-guiltypleasure
,
30dayswild2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A great way to start the day.
June 2nd, 2022
Hazel
ace
Nice one!
June 2nd, 2022
