It wasn't This Busy Last Visit!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2222

It wasn't This Busy Last Visit!!

Bourton on the Water was packed with jubilators who wers picnicking, coffee-shopping, window browsing and just ambling. This lad however was chasing the ducks!
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
What a innocent capture during such a fabulous party- well deserved too.
June 3rd, 2022  
Cazzi ace
Wow! There's a lot of bunting up there - glorious!
June 3rd, 2022  
