Photo 2222
It wasn't This Busy Last Visit!!
Bourton on the Water was packed with jubilators who wers picnicking, coffee-shopping, window browsing and just ambling. This lad however was chasing the ducks!
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
people-havingfun
,
30dayswild2022
Walks @ 7
ace
What a innocent capture during such a fabulous party- well deserved too.
June 3rd, 2022
Cazzi
ace
Wow! There's a lot of bunting up there - glorious!
June 3rd, 2022
