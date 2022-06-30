Previous
Next
Feathers and Fan by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2245

Feathers and Fan

I have completed the baby shawl and thought I'd showcase it as the background of my final 30days wild shot of these beautiful swan feathers.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
615% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise