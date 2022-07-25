Previous
Next
Imagine if we had proper kit! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2270

Imagine if we had proper kit!

Such a great morning in the garden studio bursting water balloons, dropping different fruits into different shaped containers using various black cooking trays as backgrounds!
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
621% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Remind me to smile the next time that I am your assistant.
July 25th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@wakelys Weeelllllllllll you did think I was focusing on your skilled dropping and splash making skills (and this splash here's a fab one!)
July 25th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Love it! Looks like you both had tons of fun!
July 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise