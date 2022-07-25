Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2270
Imagine if we had proper kit!
Such a great morning in the garden studio bursting water balloons, dropping different fruits into different shaped containers using various black cooking trays as backgrounds!
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3723
photos
212
followers
90
following
621% complete
View this month »
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
Latest from all albums
1294
140
2268
2269
1295
1296
2270
141
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
25th July 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-132
Susan Wakely
ace
Remind me to smile the next time that I am your assistant.
July 25th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
Weeelllllllllll you did think I was focusing on your skilled dropping and splash making skills (and this splash here's a fab one!)
July 25th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Love it! Looks like you both had tons of fun!
July 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close