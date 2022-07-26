Previous
Giggling Bashfully for Get Pushed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2271

Giggling Bashfully for Get Pushed

My Challenger typed "I’m in awe of Dutch photographer Vincent Mentzel https://vincentmentzel.nl/ could you do a portrait in B&w in his style?"

As we're doing the theme of selfies in The DarkRoom this week, there's another seven dwarfs one over there!

This is based on one of Mentzel's relaxed portraits of ?Queen Beatrix (happy to be corrected jacq!) and with a bit of help from Affinity I have quite a lovely Anna Wintour bob!!
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

JackieR

@jacqbb here's one for you Jacq!!
July 26th, 2022  
