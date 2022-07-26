Sign up
Photo 2271
Giggling Bashfully for Get Pushed
My Challenger typed "I’m in awe of Dutch photographer Vincent Mentzel https://vincentmentzel.nl/ could you do a portrait in B&w in his style?"
As we're doing the theme of selfies in The DarkRoom this week, there's another
seven dwarfs one
over there!
This is based on one of Mentzel's relaxed portraits of ?Queen Beatrix (happy to be corrected jacq!) and with a bit of help from Affinity I have quite a lovely Anna Wintour bob!!
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
6
1
365
PENTAX K-70
26th July 2022 3:45pm
getpushedjackier
jrselfie22
get-pushed-521
JackieR
ace
@jacqbb
here's one for you Jacq!!
July 26th, 2022
