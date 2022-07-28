Previous
Handmade or Homemade? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Handmade or Homemade?

Handmade is artisanal, homemade is not.
Handmade is sellable craft, homemade is not.
Handmade is anonymous homemade is not.

A gift for a friend who's starting a new phase in their life today.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

summerfield ace
that is nice. did you make it?
July 28th, 2022  
